Inside Amazon's biggest fulfilment centre in Calgary (PHOTOS)

Omar Sherif
Omar Sherif
Nov 23 2023, 10:44 pm
The front entrance to YYC6, Amazon's 1.3 million sq ft facility in Calgary. (Omar Sherif/Daily Hive)

YYC6, Amazon’s biggest fulfilment centre in Calgary, is massive. To be precise, the facility is 1.3 million sq ft.

It’s Canada’s first Amazon fulfillment centre that specializes in large-scale items. That includes mattresses, 75-inch TVs, Peleton bikes and other exercise equipment, kayaks, and corn syrup containers.

Yes, you can buy corn syrup in bulk at Amazon.

With the centre’s dedication to bigger products, you’ll see forklifts being driven by its employees to move and stock products instead of conveyor belts and smaller containers.

Those are all powered by hydrogen, something the company said is more efficient and aligns with its sustainability goals.

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the centre in the city’s southeast in the Shepard industrial area expects to ship more than double its typical volume during this period.

YYC6 has a number of areas, including non-inventory — things that the warehouse needs — a return section, and employee lounges.

The facility is also in the process of expanding in height and adding more shelves and above-ground storage.

YYC6 second level

A view of the facility from the second level. (Omar Sherif/Daily Hive)

An exercise bike, a kayak, and a tv are pictured inside a warehouse

A few of the things discounted during Amazon’s Black Friday sale. (Omar Sherif/Daily Hive)

a forklift

A forklift at Amazon YYC6 going to pick up items. (Omar Sherif/Daily Hive)

a forklift

A forklift parked in the bay at Amazon YYC6. (Omar Sherif/Calgary)

Packages in a warehouse

The TV section at Amazon YYC6. (Omar Sherif/Daily Hive)

two people are pictured

Amazon YYC6 employees scanning items at an outbound loading bay. (Omar Sherif/Daily Hive)

a vending machine is pictured in a warehouse

A PPE vending machine at Amazon YYC6. (Omar Sherif/Calgary)

people are pictured eating in a room

Amazon YYC6’s employee lounge. (Omar Sherif/Daily Hive)

yyc6 is written on an entryway

The entrance to the Amazon YYC6 facility. (Omar Sherif/Daily Hive)

