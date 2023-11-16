Amazon's first Canadian wind farm will be built in Alberta

A wind farm under a colourful sky producing sustainable energy on the Canadian prairies near Pincher Creek, Alberta. (Shuttershock)

Amazon is investing big in Alberta.

The global tech giant announced on Thursday that its first wind farm in Canada is going to be built in that province, about 130 km south of Calgary, in Vulcan County.

The newly announced project is a 495-megawatt capacity wind farm that’ll be constructed in partnership with Danish investment firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and is anticipated to create approximately 250 full-time jobs during construction.

Once it’s operational, the wind farm will produce enough clean energy to power more than 240,000 homes in Alberta, according to CIP.

The provincial government said this project will go ahead despite a seven-month pause on approving renewable energy projects.

“This announcement shows continued confidence in Alberta as a place to invest in renewables,” Alberta’s Minister of Affordability and Utilities Nathan Neudorf told Daily Hive Urbanized.

“Construction on this Buffalo Plains wind farm near Lomond began in 2022 and will be operational in December 2024.”

The project is part of Amazon’s commitment to reach net-zero carbon and powering its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025 — five years ahead of the initial target of 2030.

It’s the Seattle-based tech giant’s fourth renewable energy project in Canada and follows the recent opening of the Travers Solar Project — a $700 million solar farm built in the same region that is the largest of its kind ever constructed in Canada.

That project and the recently announced wind farm are expected to help power Amazon’s local operations in Alberta.

In October, the company announced the addition of 39 renewable energy projects in Europe.

Amazon has 479 wind and solar projects globally to date.