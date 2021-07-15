Joey's Fish Shack offers All-You-Can-Eat fish and chips on Tuesdays
Joey’s Fish Shack is a great spot to get all kinds of seafood, but there’s one day a week you should head to one of its nearby locations to get a killer All-You-Can-Eat deal.
Every Tuesday, the restaurant chain offers dine-in patrons the opportunity to pull up a seat and devour all the Wild Alaska Pollock or North Pacific Cod they can handle.
- See also:
Here are the locations where you can get the deal every Tuesday in Calgary:
Joey’s 32nd Avenue
#350 – 3545 32nd Avenue NE, Calgary
Joey’s Calgary Edmonton Trail
808 Edmonton Trail, Calgary
Joey’s Crowchild
2120 Crowchild Trail NW, Calgary
Joey’s Macleod Trail
25 – 9250 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary
Joey’s Westbrook
3220 17th Avenue Southwest, SW, Calgary
View this post on Instagram
The fish shack also offers Calgarians classic fish and chips combos, the “legendary” fish sandwich, and seafood chowder, to name just a few.