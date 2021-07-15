FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Joey's Fish Shack offers All-You-Can-Eat fish and chips on Tuesdays

DH Calgary Staff
DH Calgary Staff
|
Jul 15 2021, 1:32 pm
Joey's Fish Shack offers All-You-Can-Eat fish and chips on Tuesdays
@joeysfishshack/Instagram

Joey’s Fish Shack is a great spot to get all kinds of seafood, but there’s one day a week you should head to one of its nearby locations to get a killer All-You-Can-Eat deal.

Every Tuesday, the restaurant chain offers dine-in patrons the opportunity to pull up a seat and devour all the Wild Alaska Pollock or North Pacific Cod they can handle.

Here are the locations where you can get the deal every Tuesday in Calgary:

Joey’s 32nd Avenue
#350 – 3545 32nd Avenue NE, Calgary

Joey’s Calgary Edmonton Trail
808 Edmonton Trail, Calgary

Joey’s Crowchild
2120 Crowchild Trail NW, Calgary

Joey’s Macleod Trail
25 – 9250 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

Joey’s Westbrook
3220 17th Avenue Southwest, SW, Calgary

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joey’s Fish Shack (@joeysfishshack)

The fish shack also offers Calgarians classic fish and chips combos, the “legendary” fish sandwich, and seafood chowder, to name just a few.

DH Calgary StaffDH Calgary Staff
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT