Joey’s Fish Shack is a great spot to get all kinds of seafood, but there’s one day a week you should head to one of its nearby locations to get a killer All-You-Can-Eat deal.

Every Tuesday, the restaurant chain offers dine-in patrons the opportunity to pull up a seat and devour all the Wild Alaska Pollock or North Pacific Cod they can handle.

Here are the locations where you can get the deal every Tuesday in Calgary:

Joey’s 32nd Avenue

#350 – 3545 32nd Avenue NE, Calgary

Joey’s Calgary Edmonton Trail

808 Edmonton Trail, Calgary

Joey’s Crowchild

2120 Crowchild Trail NW, Calgary

Joey’s Macleod Trail

25 – 9250 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

Joey’s Westbrook

3220 17th Avenue Southwest, SW, Calgary

The fish shack also offers Calgarians classic fish and chips combos, the “legendary” fish sandwich, and seafood chowder, to name just a few.