In honour of its 30th anniversary, St. Louis Bar and Grill will host an all-you-can-eat boneless wings event.

From March 22 to April 24, guests can stop by for all the boneless wings they desire at locations in Ontario, Edmonton, and Calgary.

The wing chain offers 30 delicious flavours including medium dry rub, garlic parm, chili lime, Caribbean jerk, buffalo ranch, Louis ’92, General Tao’s, smoked BBQ heat, and much more.

The all-you-can-eat event is available for $19.99. Now the real question is, what flavours will you pick?

When: March 22 to April 24

Where: Locations in Ontario, Calgary, Edmonton