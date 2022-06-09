If you are not one for small homes, the largest home currently for sale in Alberta is up for grabs and boasts a jaw-dropping 17,000 square feet of living space.

So let’s start dreaming big and start to wonder how the heck one would be able to clean such a massive home. Cleaning staff? Probably.

The home was built in 2017 and boasts nine bedrooms, 12, that’s right TWELVE bathrooms and a six-car (plus four-car storage) finished garage for a cool $6,998,000, according to its Zoocasa listing.

The home is on two acres in Rocky View County, just west of Calgary. A nice quick trip to get the city vibes and then come home to the acreage live? Sounds like a good vibe.

The grand foyer into the main level boasts 20-foot ceilings, and the family room is framed by a spectacular floor-to-ceiling white quartz fireplace and a dual grand curved staircase spanning three stories. Massive!

A set of doors lead you from the dining room to the formal living room and a den/office, with the kitchen offering custom ceiling height cabinetry, granite countertops, a prep island, a seated island, a farm sink, and a Miele cappuccino station.

Garden doors will then take you to the outdoor kitchen with a built-in BBQ, sink, and fireplace.

There’s also an elevator in the home that can take you to all three levels along with a nanny room and a sunroom that backs onto the backyard that also features a 20-person hot tub.

The upper west wing comprises a huge primary suite and enters through the double doors to a breakfast bar or relax in the private sitting room/patio.

The main bedroom area is a dream with a dual-sided fireplace, ensuite with jetted tub, dual vanities, sauna, and a two-person glass vertical and rain shower spa shower.

The dressing room has custom display shelving, a centre dressing island, and enclosed wardrobes. Sure doesn’t sound like the worst place to get dressed in the morning before work!

Moving to the upper east wings of the home there is a bright bonus room that features a quartz fireplace. The home also has two laundry rooms and a guest suite with a separate entrance from the garage, including a kitchenette, a seating bar, a living room, two 4-piece baths, and two bedrooms.

The walk-out basement is where the party happens with heated flooring throughout the media room, sunken lounge, fitness room, billiard area, wet bar, and a wine cellar WITH a tasting room. Mamma Mia, now that’s a basement!