Edmonton has an NDP sweep as sole UCP MLA voted out

The Alberta NDP had a strong showing in Edmonton Monday, with every riding in the city remaining or flipping to orange.

The sea of orange in YEG is due to NDP candidate Nathan Ip defeating incumbent UCP candidate Kaycee Madu in the Edmonton-South West riding.

The riding was the sole UCP win in all of Edmonton when Madu secured the seat in the 2019 provincial election.

Madu’s tenure was embroiled in some controversy after it was revealed that he had reportedly contacted Edmonton’s police chief to discuss a distracted driving ticket.

Shortly after news of the ticket broke, then-premier Jason Kenney asked Madu, who was serving as justice minister and solicitor general at the time, to “step back” from his duties.

Danielle Smith will remain premier of Alberta; however, the UCP lost a number of seats this election, including some ridings in Calgary.