Check your bank account: Albertans getting more cash from the feds today

Check your bank account because cash is on the way for Albertans today, with the federal government sending out another round of payments.

The Canada Carbon Rebate (CCR), formerly the Climate Action Incentive payment, will be deposited in Albertans’ bank accounts on April 15.

The tax-free amount is paid out to help individuals and families offset the cost of federal pollution pricing.

Under the federal pollution pricing system, the government puts a price on pollution in regions that do not have their own pricing system, which includes Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

This April, the Canada Carbon Rebate is increasing, meaning Albertans could see more cash than before.

The Alberta program will provide an increased rebate amount to people today:

$225 for an individual

$112.50 for a spouse or common-law partner

$56.25 per child under 18

Additionally, families in rural and small communities may be eligible to receive an extra 20%.