Albertans more worried than other Canadians about high energy bills this winter

Temperatures are dropping as we head into the winter season, and Albertans are worried about energy bills going up.

Residents in Alberta are in fact the most worried in Canada about seeing their energy bills go up, according to a new survey by HelloSafe.

The survey was done last month and found that a staggering 71.7% of Albertans are worried about the impact of inflation on their energy bills this winter.

The number jumps to 80% of Albertans saying they would support a freeze on energy prices by the government, while 70% of Albertans thought that the government should give people more money to help them pay their energy bills.

Canadians as a whole seem to be more divided on the latter question, with 56.8% of them thinking that the government should give more money to help people pay their energy bills.

More than 66% of Albertans say they are willing to decrease their energy consumption to face their winter bills.

British Columbia follows Alberta in energy bill concerns, with 67.8% of respondents saying they are fearful their money will be eaten up by their energy bills. The national result was 67.5%.

This study is based on the results of a survey conducted on the hellosafe.ca platform in October 2022, to which 1,068 people from all across Canada responded.