If you enjoy some alcoholic drinks at least once a week, Statistics Canada says most Albertans prefer to stick to less boozy options.

According to the 2023 Canadian Community Health Survey (CCHS) that asked Canadians about alcohol use in the past seven days, 57% of Alberta respondents reported that they did not drink any alcohol in the past seven days.

A lower proportion of those living in Quebec reported not drinking any alcoholic drinks in the past seven days at 47% compared with the national average of 54%.

When it came to those who had reported drinking seven or more standard alcoholic drinks in the past seven days, Quebec led the country with 18% against the national average of 15% in 2023.

Just 14% of respondents in Alberta reported having seven or more drinks in the past seven days.

Results nationally also showed that in the seven days preceding the survey, 15% reported drinking one to two standard alcoholic drinks, 15% reported drinking three to six drinks, and 15% reported drinking seven or more drinks.

The survey also found that in 2023, about one in five (19%) residents living in rural areas in Canada reported drinking seven or more drinks in the past seven days, which was higher than those living in urban areas (14%). In addition, more than half (56%) of those living in urban areas reported not drinking any alcohol in the past seven days, which was higher compared with those living in rural areas (49%).

Nationally in 2023, nearly twice as many men (20%) as women (11%) reported drinking seven or more drinks in the past seven days as well.