No gift for you: Albertans are cutting people from holiday list due to inflation

Fewer gifts may be under the tree this holiday season, with Albertans admitting they are the most likely in Canada to drop some people from their list this year.

According to Rakuten’s latest national survey, inflation ranks as the top economic factor that will impact Canadians’ holiday spending this year.

Alberta leads the pack with 70% of residents saying they are feeling the highest impact from inflation.

You may be loved but you may not be getting a gift this year either, with Alberta leading the country when it comes to dropping some recipients from their holiday list at 32%.

Albertans are also trying budget-friendly solutions this holiday season, with 41% saying they will likely re-gift at least one item this year, and 53% saying they will likely give at least one homemade gift.

In a bid to make their money go further, 73% of Albertans say they will use loyalty programs to get cash back for their holiday gift shopping.