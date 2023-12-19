Light it up: Albertans will be able to buy cannabis at festivals next year

Albertans will have the option to pick up a joint or two at adult-only events in the new year after the Province announced changes to the Alberta Gaming, Liquor, and Cannabis (AGLC) regulations.

The Alberta government said in a news release that on January 31, 2024, rules will change to allow licensed cannabis retailers to operate temporary sales locations at adult-only events such as trade shows and festivals.

Other changes coming into effect at the end of next month include removing restrictions on sales and transfers between cannabis retailers and further allowing the AGLC to establish resale markup limits.

Cannabis retailers can also keep products in locked display cases when the store is closed rather than moving everything into a secured storage room at the close of every business day.

“We’ve been looking at the cannabis market to determine what’s working, what needs to be improved and what’s redundant or unnecessary while protecting public health and safety,” stated Dale Nally, minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction.

The Province claims the changes will reduce barriers and costs for legal cannabis retailers to “better combat the illegal market by increasing the competitive advantage of legal retailers.”

Restrictions around consumption and preventing access for youth will remain the same, with the Province noting the updates only change how and where retailers can operate.