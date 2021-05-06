All Albertans over the age of 30 can now book their COVID-19 vaccine

All Albertans born in 1991 or earlier can now receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Alberta announced on Wednesday that the province would be moving into Phase 3 of its vaccine rollout program starting this week. This opens eligibility to everyone over the age of 12. The expansion will allow 3.8 million Albertans to qualify for immunization.

To avoid overwhelming booking systems, the rollout will happen in two phases, with the first starting on Thursday, May 6.

As of 8 am on Thursday, all Alberta residents over the age of 30 can schedule their COVID-19 vaccines through Alberta Health Services’ online booking system or by calling 811 or participating pharmacies.

Phase 3 of the rollout opens to include all Albertans over the age of 12 on Monday, May 10, when anyone born in 2009 or earlier can book their immunization.

In a press release from the provincial government, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said that the province is delivering on its promise and is ahead of schedule to provide at least one dose to every adult Albertan who wants one by June 30.

As of May 4, 1,694,675 doses have been administered in the province, with 303,511 Albertans considered fully immunized with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.