Some Albertans are getting a chunk of cash from the government this month

Some cash may be on the way for Albertans, with the federal government sending out the first round of climate action incentive (CAI) payments of 2023.

Under the federal pollution pricing system, the government puts a price on pollution in regions that do not have their own pricing system, which includes Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

The Alberta program will provide a varying amount to people on January 15, including:

$134.75 for an individual

$67.50 for a spouse or common-law partner

$33.75 per child under 18

$67.50 for the first child in a single-parent family

Additionally, families in rural and small communities are eligible to receive an extra 10%.

To be eligible, you must be a resident of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba or Ontario on the first day of the payment month and the last day of the previous month.

The federal government says in the provinces where Canadians receive CAI payments, most households will receive more than they pay as a result of the federal carbon pollution pricing system.

Even more cash is on the way later this year, with the federal government announcing late last year that come April 1, 2023, Albertans will see their rebate amounts increase.

Payments will occur in April, July, and October 2023, as well as January 2024.

More details on individual and family payment amounts for 2023-24 are specified here.

The CRA does not charge or give interest on any CAIP overpayments or underpayments.