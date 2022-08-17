A politician in the United Conservative Party leadership race says he wants to force employers who use fly-in-fly-out workers (FIFO) to “pay the lost taxes.”

“This has always been an issue in Northern Alberta,” Brian Jean, MLA for Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche tweeted.

“Workers who fly in and fly out from other provinces don’t pay provincial taxes in Alberta and they don’t help the local economy. We need to take steps to discourage Alberta employers from relying on these types of workers.”

This has always been an issue in Northern Alberta.

Workers who fly in and fly out from other provinces don’t pay provincial taxes in Alberta and they don’t help the local economy.

We need to take steps to discourage Alberta employers from relying on these types of workers. pic.twitter.com/8GFhLamudJ — Brian Jean (@BrianJeanAB) August 11, 2022

You might also like: Looking for a job? Alberta says it wants you and needs you in new campaign

Saving up for a home takes 30 months in Edmonton but 400+ in Vancouver

"The arrogance": A bad park job at a mall in Alberta has sparked a debate

“We have made it too easy NOT to hire Albertans,” the photo in Jean’s post added.

“We need a new employer payroll tax to discourage the use of out-of-province “fly in/fly out workers who don’t pay Alberta taxes.”

Many oil companies in northern Alberta use FIFO workers however other sectors such as hospitality, health, and mining use a rotational workforce as well.

Rotational arrangements include a specific number of days on (at work) and days off (off work) and scheduled daily shifts (day, night, or other), according to a report by the Oil Sands Community Alliance on FIFO workers in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB).

Earlier this week, Alberta launched a new campaign aiming to attract skilled workers from Toronto and Vancouver to move to the province.