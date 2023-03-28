NewsLottery

Two people in Alberta won $100,000 each, and time is running out to claim their prizes

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Mar 28 2023, 6:40 pm
Two people in Alberta won $100,000 each, and time is running out to claim their prizes
Vergani Fotografia/Shutterstock

Two lucky people in Alberta are $100,000 richer and might not even know it yet, and they could lose their winnings in mere days, too.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) says time is running out to claim two $100,000 Extra prizes from Lotto Max tickets for the April 1, 2022, draw sold in Alberta.

One of the tickets was sold in Edmonton, while the other was sold in Alberta outside of Edmonton and Calgary.

The winner or winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim the prize, meaning
these tickets expire on April 1, 2023.

Unclaimed prizes on national games are returned to players through guaranteed jackpots,
and bonus draws.

Unclaimed prizes on regional games are returned to the member provinces and territories as revenue.

If you have the winning ticket, you are asked to contact the WCLC at 1-800-665-3313.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Lottery
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.