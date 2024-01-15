Alberta grid alert issued on Monday morning ends

A grid alert issued by the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) on Monday morning has now ended.

The operator posted on X at 8:12 am that, due to extreme cold and several power outages, the province was under an alert.

Just over an hour later, at around 9:20 am, AESO said the alert ended as increasing wind and solar generation have created some relief on the system.

The Grid Alert has ended as increasing wind and solar generation have created some relief on the system. Please continue conservation efforts during peak hours of 4-7 p.m. as extreme cold continues to challenge all of us in Western Canada. pic.twitter.com/iDFmWUM1db — AESO (@theAESO) January 15, 2024

Alerts can be triggered by different factors that affect power generation and electricity demand, such as extremely cold or hot weather, time of day, and wind conditions, which impact the availability of solar and wind-generated energy, and unplanned generation facility outages.

The AESO issues a grid alert when the power system is under stress and is preparing to use emergency reserves to meet demand and maintain system reliability.

Consumers are asked to reduce their electricity use during grid alerts to help mitigate the possibility of undertaking more serious emergency measures to balance the system, including rotating power outages, AESO said.

On Saturday night, a provincial emergency alert was issued due to unprecedented demand on its electrical grid, while an extreme cold weather warning was also in effect across the province.

Alberta’s neighbours to the east and west were quick to help, with BC Hydro saying it sent 200 megawatts to Alberta following that alert.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe also announced on X that his province was providing 153 megawatts of electricity to Alberta to assist the province through the shortage.