Wildfire sparks evacuation orders in west-central Alberta

A wildfire in west-central Alberta prompted evacuation orders on Wednesday night, with evacuation alerts being issued as well.

“Clearwater County is issuing an Evacuation Order for Snow Creek PRA, Dry Haven PRA, Centre for Outdoor Education, Fish Lake PRA, Frontier Lodge and Goldeye Lake PRA and area,” the Alberta Emergency Alert stated.

“Residents and visitors to the area are asked to leave immediately.”

A two-hour evacuation alert was also issued for the hamlet of Nordegg (North and South subdivisions).

“Residents and visitors in the Nordegg area are asked to be prepared to leave within 2 hours of being notified,” the alert added.

For current wildfire status go to wildfire.alberta.ca/ for more information, and head to 511.alberta.ca for up-to-date road report information.

Nordegg is approximately 302 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.