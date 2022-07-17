NewsPets & Animals

Laine Mitchell
Jul 17 2022, 9:49 pm
Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

A cinnamon bear was caught on camera roaming through a popular campground near Banff early Sunday morning.

The video, which was shot at Two Jack Main Campground, shows the bear climbing up in a tree after being scared by a large dog in a campsite at the campground.

Two Jack Main Campground is approximately 11 kilometres northeast of the Banff townsite.

Parks Canada staff had warned campers staying in the area that a cinnamon-coloured bear had recently been seen in the campground.

