Bear spotted in Banff campground, gets scared by a dog (VIDEO)
Jul 17 2022, 9:49 pm
A cinnamon bear was caught on camera roaming through a popular campground near Banff early Sunday morning.
The video, which was shot at Two Jack Main Campground, shows the bear climbing up in a tree after being scared by a large dog in a campsite at the campground.
Just a bear being frightened by a dog/strolling through the campground I was in this morning #Banff pic.twitter.com/VB4uLYyHlI
— LaineMitchell (@Laine_Mitchell) July 17, 2022
Two Jack Main Campground is approximately 11 kilometres northeast of the Banff townsite.
Parks Canada staff had warned campers staying in the area that a cinnamon-coloured bear had recently been seen in the campground.