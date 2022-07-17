A cinnamon bear was caught on camera roaming through a popular campground near Banff early Sunday morning.

The video, which was shot at Two Jack Main Campground, shows the bear climbing up in a tree after being scared by a large dog in a campsite at the campground.

Just a bear being frightened by a dog/strolling through the campground I was in this morning #Banff pic.twitter.com/VB4uLYyHlI — LaineMitchell (@Laine_Mitchell) July 17, 2022

Two Jack Main Campground is approximately 11 kilometres northeast of the Banff townsite.

Parks Canada staff had warned campers staying in the area that a cinnamon-coloured bear had recently been seen in the campground.