Allison Stephen
Sep 23 2024, 6:24 pm
A wild weather swing is in store for Alberta this week with temps hitting 30°C
We may be into the first week of fall here in Alberta, but it appears that summer is still trying to hang on, with a late-September blast of heat hitting the province.

After the rain and cooler temperatures we experienced in both Calgary and Edmonton last week, temperatures across the province are set to hit highs of 30°C later this week before swinging back downward.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, Calgary will begin warming up on Monday and reach a high of 28°C on Wednesday.

Things will begin to cool down in YYC almost immediately after, with the forecast at the end of the week predicting a low of just 2°C on Saturday.

ECCC says things are set to heat up even more in Edmonton, with temperatures on Wednesday soaring to a high of 30°C.

The swing back to cooler weather will also be more dramatic in Edmonton, with Wednesday’s low set to hit 9°C.

YEG’s coolest point of the week will come on Saturday, with a frosty low of 1°C.

