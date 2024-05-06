"80 mm or more is possible": Heavy rain forecast to move through parts of Alberta

It’s welcome news for some drought-stricken parts of the province, as a large swath of southern and central Alberta is set to receive a hefty dump of rain this week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued rainfall warnings for a good chunk of Alberta, including Drumheller, Lethbridge, Red Deer, Medicine Hat, and Strathmore.

The ECCC warnings stated that heavy rain is expected tonight and Tuesday, with rain beginning this afternoon and continuing through Tuesday night.

“Widespread rainfall totals of 50 to 70 mm are likely. Locally higher amounts of 80 mm or more are possible,” the ECCC stated, with rain expected to taper off on Wednesday.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, and localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts,” the warnings added.

If you are curious about more Alberta weather, check out the newly released Farmers’ Almanac forecast for the summer. It’s looking toasty.