Alberta is under a special alert and "unseasonably hot" weather is coming

Alberta has been placed under a special alert because of “unseasonably hot” weather making its way to the province this weekend.

Special weather statements have been issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) for every zone due to “unseasonably hot, dry conditions” that will begin this weekend.

The highest temperatures are forecast from Sunday through Tuesday, with daytime highs expected to be in the high 20s to low 30s.

Overnight and early-morning lows are expected to be in the low teens, allowing daytime highs to be a staggering 10°C to 15°C above seasonal values.

“With elevated temperatures, the risk of heat-related illnesses will increase,” the statement added.

The heat and dry conditions are not welcome news for some parts of the province that are still battling ferocious wildfires, with the province announcing on Thursday that the military will be brought in to assist in fighting the blazes.

A large swath of British Columbia has also been placed under a similar alert due to climbing temperatures, which will aid in freezing levels to rise, leading to “increased snowpack melting with possible local flooding due to high stream flow levels.”