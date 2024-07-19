Alberta has $154M in unclaimed money, property -- is it yours?

They say there’s no such thing as free money, but in Alberta, there is more than $150 million in unclaimed money and property.

In a release, the government of Alberta says the unclaimed property registry holds money that is lost, abandoned or forgotten and “currently contains millions in cash, cheques, money orders and other unclaimed items belonging to people who may be entitled to an unexpected payout.”

In total, there is $154 million.

Right now, 350,000 individual items remain unclaimed in the province, including one worth more than $850,000.

If someone comes forward to claim that — it would mark the biggest balance ever paid out by the province. The current record is just under $370,000, which was paid out to someone in 2019.

How to check if you have any unclaimed cash or property

Curious about whether you might be owed some cash? There’s an easy way to check.

You can search for unclaimed property on the MissingMoney website, which searches across North America. Click here for Alberta-specific searches.

It’s a super simple process, and you only need to enter your full name.

If you find something belonging to you, you can then submit a claim and start the process of getting what you’re owed!

