These are the seven wonders of Alberta you must see while on a trip

Nothing beats the chance to see some wondrous things the province has to offer, no matter if you’re on a trip to Edmonton, Calgary, the Rockies, or exploring Northern or Southern Alberta.

That got us thinking about the seven wonders of the world, and what a list of Alberta wonders would look like — so we compiled one.

Take a peek at what we came up with to see if you have visited some of them — and if you think you really know your knowledge of the province, we dare you to take this 20-question quiz on facts about Alberta. Good luck!

Columbia Icefield

The largest icefield in Alberta’s Rockies, the Columbia Icefields, will leave you in awe due to its sheer size. It covers some 230 sq km to a depth of 1,200 feet and measures some 28 km long. There is a skywalk nearby to check out, along with tours that will take you right out onto the glacier itself, and plenty of hiking spots nearby that give stunning views of its impressive looks.

This UNESCO World Heritage Site might be a bit of a trek for most to get to, being two hours east of Calgary, but it sure transports you back to prehistoric times. Dinosaur Provincial Park has striking badlands and is overflowing with fossils to be discovered. It’s a neat spot to escape to a landscape that makes you feel like there is no way you are still in the country, let alone Alberta.

Stunning blue water and towering mountains? Post a photo of yourself visiting this spot in Banff National Park and you are guaranteed to have people asking where the heck that is. Lake Louise is world-famous for its turquoise water, which you can go paddling on with a rental canoe — we highly suggest doing so. It’s a rare place that must be visited and certainly is up there when it comes to things you should check off the list when in Alberta.

It’s a postcard-perfect location. The national park Lake Louise sits in, Banff, was recently named one of the most beautiful places in the world, as well as one of the most Instagrammable places in the world. The area is known for dazzling blue waters, towering mountains, and the luxe Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise that overlooks the lake, so we can totally see why Instagrammers love it!

Athabasca Falls

Tucked away in Jasper National Park, Athabasca Falls are truly picture perfect with the crisp, cool blue water that flows through these falls coming straight from the glaciers in the Columbia Icefield. It’s truly a wonder in Alberta!

Learn about Blackfoot culture at this UNESCO World Heritage Site near Fort MacLeod, where Indigenous Peoples used to hunt buffalo by running them off cliffs in the Alberta foothills. A museum and interpretive centre allow for learning about history in a fun way, and visitors can also explore the surrounding grounds, which offer stunning views.

A lake that is instantly recognizable (we’ve likely all seen it on the Insta feed of a hiker friend or two), Peyto Lake is known for its vibrant blue water. Banff National Park sure seems to have a few of those, which means we must see them all! The lake is about 40 kilometres north of Lake Louise, and a hike to an outlook spot provides a view that will amaze you.

Honourable mentions

Perched on a large fork, the World’s Largest Perogy in Glendon stands 27 feet tall and weighs approximately 6,000 pounds. It was unveiled in 1993 and has been making visitors hungry for their next perogy ever since. An honourable mention is certainly in order for this bad boy!

Standing out against its prairie surroundings, this massive rock is thought to have been left behind when the glaciers retreated. It weighs more than 18,000 tons and is broken into two pieces. It can be found west of the city of Okotoks, and pictures simply don’t do justice to just how MASSIVE it is. You must see it for yourself!

Get the best vistas of Calgary, the foothills, and the snowcapped mountains on a clear day from the Calgary Tower. Standing 191 metres/627 feet tall with 360-degree views, this is a great way to see “all” of Calgary from one place!

Stunning in both the summer and winter, Lake Minnewanka in Banff National Park (big surprise Banff keeps popping up on this list) is just outside the townsite and is the second longest lake in the mountain parks of the Canadian Rockies. On top of plenty of photo opportunities, there are also lots of hiking trails to explore, too.

