"Stand together": Petition started over Alberta's planned policies on transgender rights

Hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for the Alberta government to walk back its controversial plans on policies regarding transgender rights in the province.

The petition on Change.org was started by the mother of a transgender child in Sherwood Park, just east of Edmonton, urging the Province to not implement proposed policy changes that restrict access to gender-affirming care for youth in the province.

In a seven-minute long video posted on X yesterday, Premier Smith announced the proposed policy changes, which include requiring parental notification and consent for students aged 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school, while the parents of those aged 16 and 17 will be informed but do not need to consent.

Other changes proposed by the Smith government include implementing restrictions around transgender females’ participation in sport, and banning hormone therapy for gender reassignment purposes for those aged 15 and under unless their treatment has already begun.

Gender identity can be a hard thing to talk about, especially when you are involved. But this conversation is extremely important and parental involvement is critical. Kids need to know we love and support them.

The petition, which has garnered more than 200 signatures as of writing, states that Albertans should “stand together for our children’s future where they can freely express themselves without fear or prejudice. Let us advocate to safeguard their rights – because every child deserves acceptance, love, safety, and freedom from discrimination regardless of their gender identity.”

Smith is set to provide further information regarding the proposed policy changes later this afternoon.