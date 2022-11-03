An Alberta mountain town has been named one of the most underrated in Canada

A wildly popular Alberta mountain town has just been named one of the most underrated cities in Canada by a prestigious magazine.

Conde Nast Traveller has gathered up seven of the most underrated cities from across Canada, and Alberta’s own Banff made the cut.

“We’ve rounded up some of the coolest cities in Canada that don’t always get the limelight they deserve and some big names that have a whole lot more to offer than what’s written in the guidebooks,” the magazine touted.

You might also like: A new tour in Banff transports you to the 1930s and the ride is so sweet (VIDEO)

“I was in disbelief": Lottery winner had to check her ticket NINE times to believe she won

November forecast for Alberta: Prepare for wintry weather whiplash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banff & Lake Louise Tourism (@banff_lakelouise)

Conde Nast Traveller acknowledged that Banff is one of the most-visited tourist destinations in all of Canada thanks to its sparkling turquoise blue waters of Bow River set against the Rocky Mountains; however, it adds there is more to the area than just its breathtaking views.

“The park has been a tourist hot spot for so long that it has seen cyclical trends in activities and dining since it began receiving guests in the 1880s. From the revival of the 1930s-inspired open-top touring that cuts through the mountains in a custom-made roofless bus to the enduring trend of soaking in the natural salt water at the Fairmont Banff Springs’ Willow Stream Spa, the seemingly over-the-top tourist destination has plenty of vintage-inspired attractions set on making a case for what’s old is new again,” the magazine stated.

Other spots named in the roundup include Halifax, Nova Scotia; Victoria, BC; and Winnipeg, Manitoba.

We can understand the attraction to Banff and the province as a whole, we mean Alberta was the only spot in Canada named by National Geographic as a top destination to visit in 2023.