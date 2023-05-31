The Alberta summer forecast is out and you'll be begging for shade

Alberta sure has seen a hot start to spring, and a new forecast for the province is promising the hot weather will continue well into the heart of summer.

The heat can partially be blamed on a “rather significant El Niño event,” according to The Weather Network, with above-normal temperatures expected across Alberta this summer.

The Weather Network added that a hot summer is in the cards for Alberta; however, some “cold fronts will bring relief from the heat at times.”

Near-normal precipitation is also expected for much of Alberta this summer, which will hopefully dampen wildfire risks.

As for the rest of Canada, a cooler summer is expected across the eastern half of the country, especially in Ontario and most of Quebec.

So, there you have it.

Be sure to wear lots of sunscreen this summer in Alberta and stay hydrated while checking out some wild roadside attractions and some of the best lakes in the province, or enjoy some bucket list eats. June, July, and August will be over before we know it!

You can check out The Weather Network’s full national summer forecast here.