"A Christmas miracle": Pup in Alberta shelter finds forever home

A puppy in an animal shelter in northern Alberta has found his forever home, mere days before spending his first Christmas as a shelter dog.

Last week, the Peace Regional SPCA put out a call for two sibling puppies, Teddy and Mia, to be adopted before spending their first Christmas as “shelter dogs.”

The post stated that Teddy had spent a little less time in the shelter than Mia due to being adopted briefly but “to no fault of his own, he was brought back.”

The Peace Regional SPCA gave an update yesterday on its Facebook stating that “a Christmas miracle,” had occurred, with Teddy finding his new family.

“A big thank you to everyone who shared him far and wide!! Teddy has found his forever home just in time for the holidays his sister is in a foster to adopt home over Christmas, so we hope to see a finalized adoption in the new year!”



The original post from the Alberta animal shelter calling for the adoption of both puppies amassed hundreds of shares in less than 24 hours, and as of Friday, December 23 it had more than 500 shares.

It’s a fantastic update right before Christmas, and we are only hoping that someone will fall in love with these good pups and give them a fantastic life.