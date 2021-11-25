Up to 25 centimetres forecast for Alberta Rockies as winter storm moves in

More snow is on the way for the Alberta Rockies, with a winter storm warning in effect for both Jasper and Banff National Parks.

If you have a weekend getaway planned for either destination, be prepared for snowy conditions.

Environment Canada issued the winter storm warning early Thursday morning, with the weather agency calling for up to 25 centimetres of snow to fall from now until Friday morning.

In addition to the hefty snowfall, strong wind gusts of up to 70km/h will move into the area. At times visibility will be suddenly reduced to nearly zero in heavy periods of high wind and heavy snow. Snowfall and winds are expected to ease on Friday afternoon.

The winter storm warning is in effect for the following areas:

Highway 93 – Jasper to Saskatchewan River Crossing

Highway 93 – Lake Louise to Saskatchewan River Crossing

Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

Wind warnings are also in place for some areas along the Rockies. Regions like the Kananaskis Improvement District, Pincher Creek, Nordegg and Waterton Lakes National Park can expect to experience strong westerly winds with gusts up to 100 km/h today.

The winter storm comes a little over a week after the Rockies experienced up to 53 centimetres of snow.