Alberta is budgeting some SERIOUS money for its roads

Alberta is injecting some serious money into building and improving its roads, with the 2024 budget previewing some major projects coming down the pipe.

The province says its major highway corridors in the Calgary and Edmonton regions will be dished out $955 million in funding thanks to the 2024 budget.

Other roads and bridge projects that fall under the plan include $129 million for twinning

Highway 11 between Rocky Mountain House and Sylvan Lake, $97 million for improving Highway 881 between Lac La Biche County and the Hamlet of Anzac, and a $30 million bundle to support maintenance of nearly 5,000 bridges on Alberta roads.

On top of the $955 million, this year’s budget will also push out funding over three years for numerous projects, including:

$151 million for 36 additional engineering projects to address future growth. The funding provides for engineering or planning on numerous highway projects to advance designs and refine cost estimates.

$129 million to support ongoing work to twin Highway 11 between Rocky Mountain House and Sylvan Lake. Twinning this highway will make travel in this region safer and more efficient while also supporting tourism and industry supply chains.

$97 million to add climbing and passing lanes to improve safety and reduce travel times on Highway 881, a heavy load corridor between Lac La Biche County and the Hamlet of Anzac.

$30 million to support the replacement of aging bridges across Alberta to ensure they continue to support our economy and local communities.