Calgary road rage incident caught on tape goes viral (VIDEO)

A shocking example of Calgary road rage was posted on Facebook over the weekend. The video takes place in a parking lot at the Country Hills Superstore.

According to the Facebook post, the person in the vehicle “honked at a car [that] was in the middle of the road texting.”

The person in the first vehicle was trying to park, when a man, seemingly an onlooker on a bicycle, came out and attacked the first vehicle, punching the window until the glass broke.

The post goes on to say, “Before this video, tried to open her driver’s door and get her out of the car to fight her.”

The video has been shared across social media.

TizzyEnt shared the Calgary road rage incident with his 4.9 million TikTok followers, and it has been seen all over Twitter as well.

Wow, what a treat of a human. — Brad WD E (@BadBrad2point0) August 13, 2022

The original poster of the video would later update the post saying that the man in the video has been found and arrested.