Alberta reports 770 new COVID-19 cases, eight additional deaths

There were 770 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Alberta on Thursday as active cases continue to decline.

There were eight new deaths caused by the virus over the last 24 hours, bringing the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,014.

The number of active infections in the province now sits at 10,434, a decrease of 390 cases since Wednesday.

Over the course of the pandemic, Alberta has had 318,520 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 305,072 since recovered.

There are currently 912 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including 201 in intensive care.

As of October 20, 86.3% of the province’s eligible population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 78.1% are fully immunized with two shots. A total of 6,406,177 doses of vaccine have been administered in Alberta.