Alberta expected to announce its reopening plan today

The Government of Alberta will make an announcement about the province’s plan for reopening on Wednesday morning.

Premier Jason Kenney, Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health, and Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 and Alberta’s strategy for safely easing restrictions.

On April 30, the Alberta government put enhanced regional measures in place for hotspots in the province, due to increasing COVID-19 case counts in the province since mid-March.

Premier Jason Kenney announced further, province-wide restrictions on May 4. This included moving students to online learning and new measures for outdoor social gatherings, sports, performance and recreation, retail, restaurants, places of worship, indoor fitness, post-secondary institutions, and more.

Kindergarten to grade 12 students across the province returned to in-person classes on Tuesday, May 25, with the exception of those residing in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, who are to remain learning online until at least May 31.

Over the May long weekend, Premier Kenny hinted on Twitter that “exciting news” could be coming soon.

Happy Victoria Day! The weather’s not cooperating everywhere, but I hope you’re enjoying the long weekend. With Covid numbers coming down, kids will be back to school tomorrow, and we’ll have exciting news this week about the great Alberta summer that lies ahead! pic.twitter.com/BaFjpvitPR — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) May 24, 2021

On Tuesday, Alberta reported 387 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of infections found in one day since mid-March. The province’s daily case counts and active infections have been trending downward since early last week.

Government officials are scheduled to begin their remarks at 11:30 am.