Alberta reports lowest daily COVID-19 case count in over two months

Alberta has reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases found in one day since mid-March.

There were 387 COVID-19 infections reported on Tuesday afternoon. The province’s active case count was lowered by 1,530, to 12,078.

New daily cases have been declining since early last week, but today’s count is the lowest it’s been since March 16, when 355 infections were reported.

There are currently 565 Albertans in hospital due to the virus, including 158 in the ICU.

Nine additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, raising the province’s death toll to 2,192.

Alberta has now seen 225,034 COVID-19 cases throughout the course of the pandemic, with 210,764 individuals having recovered from the virus.

As of May 24, 2,552,317 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province, and 354,462 Albertans are now fully immunized with two doses of the vaccine.

During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, noted that the province saw an increase in the number of people not showing up for their vaccination appointments over the weekend.

The doctor said that a 1- to 3% no-show rate is typical, but Alberta Health Services found that the province’s no-show rate rose to over 4% during the past three days.

AHS reported a 4% no-show rate over the last 3 days. This is not resulting in wastage but takes an appt from someone who wants it & slows down our ability to vaccinate ABs as quickly as possible. If you make an appt, please keep it or cancel it. It helps everyone out. (2/7) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) May 25, 2021

“This is likely related to the long weekend, and the wonderful weather we had, but I want to remind people of the importance of cancelling their appointments with AHS or pharmacies if they are no longer able to attend them,” said Dr. Hinshaw.

Dr. Hinshaw added that cancelling or modifying vaccination appointments is easy to do online with AHS or by calling 811. Pharmacies can be contacted online, or by phoning them directly.