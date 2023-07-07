80% of Albertans are set to live in one specific region by 2051

Alberta’s population is set to be heavily centred around one specific region by the year 2051, according to the latest projections from the provincial government.

Alberta is projected to add roughly 2.6 million residents over the next 29 years, reaching almost 7.1 million by 2051 with an average annual growth rate of 1.5%, according to projections released earlier this week.

In the short term, net migration is expected to blow past what was seen in the most recent oil boom. Between 2022 and 2025, Alberta’s average annual growth is expected to be 2.5%.

Alberta’s population is also projected to surpass five million by 2027 and reach six million by 2039.

The number of seniors aged 65 and older is expected to increase from over 670,000 in 2022 to over 1.1 million by 2040. Almost one in five Albertans is projected to be aged 65 and older by 2051.

In 2051, Alberta’s population is expected to become more concentrated in urban centers, especially along the Edmonton-Calgary Corridor — 81% of Albertans are expected to live in this region by 2051.

With the exception of Census Division (CD) 4 (Hanna), CD 7 (Stettler), and CD 13 (Whitecourt), all regions in Alberta are expected to see positive growth over the projection period.

The big winners will be the Edmonton-Calgary Corridor and the census division that holds Grande Prairie, which are projected to have the strongest growth.