The lineup for a province-wide dine-around festival, Alberta on the Plate, will leave your mouth watering.

Alberta on the Plate announced Monday that nearly 90 restaurants from 27 communities from across the province will be taking part in the third annual event.

The festival is held in conjunction with Alberta Local Food Week and highlights local and homegrown food.

A flurry of new restaurants from areas across the province are joining this year. Here are the new additions to enjoy this year:

Calgary – Calcutta Cricket Club, A1 Bodega & Cafe, Alloy, Southland Yard, Fonda Fora

Central Alberta – Abe’s Modern Diner (Airdrie), Lodge 43 (Sylvan Lake), Bo’s Bar & Stage (RedDeer), DNA Gardens (Elnora), The Red Brick (Vermilion)

Edmonton – RGE RD, Say Uncle, Juniper Cafe & Bistro, Fairmont Hotel Macdonald, The Common

Northern Alberta – Better Than Fred’s (Grande Prairie), Maddhatters (Grande Prairie), Board ‘n’Barrel (Peace River)

Rocky Mountains – änkôr (Canmore), Crazyweed Kitchen (Canmore), Whitehorn Bistro (LakeLouise), Maligne Canyon Wilderness Kitchen (Jasper), Farm & Fire (Banff)

Southern Alberta – Umami (Lethbridge) “This slate of restaurants showcases the local flavours that influence each region of the province,” said Tannis Baker, Director of Big Ideas with Food Tourism Strategies. “From the indigenous peoples who shaped our land, to the immigration influences of the French, Ukrainian, Chinese and Vietnamese, the Alberta terroir is shaped by the people as much as by the land which is reflected in the diversity of the restaurants, food products and culinary creators across Alberta.”

The festival runs from August 6 to 15. You can see the festival’s full lineup by clicking here.

Festival menus for each participating restaurant will be revealed on August 1.

When: August 6, 2021, to August 15, 2021

Where: 88 restaurants in 27 communities across Alberta