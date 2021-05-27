Alberta has over 100K COVID-19 vaccine appointments open

The province has over 100,000 vaccine appointments available in the next 15 days, and Alberta officials expect to give an update on second doses next week.

During a Thursday afternoon press conference, Dr. Deena Hinshaw confirmed that Alberta Health Services has more than 100,000 appointments open in the coming weeks; however, she noted that most of them don’t start opening up until mid-to-late next week.

Due to this availability, Dr. Hinshaw said that officials are considering beginning to offer second doses to Albertans, adding that the province expects to provide an update about this next week.

According to Alberta’s top doctor, the province believes that they will be able to make second doses available “very soon.”

“With the supplies that we anticipate coming in over the following weeks, I expect that, by early summer, we will be able to offer second doses to the majority of Albertans,” Dr. Hinshaw said.

Part of the timing of the upcoming second dose announcement has to do with making sure that all eligible individuals have had an opportunity to receive their first dose, and to allow those who are booked for a first dose to find an earlier appointment.

As of May 26, there have been 2,615,747 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Alberta, and 363,926 individuals are fully immunized with two doses.

Alberta reported 513 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, making it the eleventh day in a row that under 1,000 new daily cases have been found. The province’s active infection count decreased to 10,017.

Hospitalizations due to the virus declined by 10, to 538, including 150 Albertans in intensive care.

One additional death was reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 2,199.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Alberta has had 225,937 confirmed cases, with 213,721 individuals having now recovered from the virus.