Alberta reports 1,682 new COVID-19 cases, 34 additional deaths

Alberta health officials reported 1,682 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the number of active infections in the province to 20,306.

Over the past 24 hours, 34 new deaths caused by the virus were reported, bringing Alberta’s death toll to 2,697.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 296,466 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in the province, with 273,463 cases since recovered.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate in Alberta was just over 11% on September 28.

There are now 1,084 people in Alberta hospitals with the virus, a decrease of 16 from Tuesday’s count of 1,100. This includes 268 who are currently in intensive care.

According to data shared by the province, of the 1,084 people in hospital, 21.4% are fully vaccinated and 4.06% are partially vaccinated. Unvaccinated individuals make up 74.54% of hospitalizations.

As of September 28, there have been 6,049,067 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. Of Alberta’s eligible population, 83.4% have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 74.2% are considered fully immunized against the virus with two doses.