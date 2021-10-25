Alberta reports 1,592 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, 25 additional deaths

There have been 1,592 new cases of COVID-19 found in Alberta since Friday, putting the number of active infections in the province at 9,481.

There were 709 new cases reported on October 22, 515 infections on October 23, and 368 on October 24.

Including the new cases, Alberta has seen a total of 320,768 confirmed COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic. Of these, 308,236 are now recovered.

The province also reported 25 additional deaths caused by the virus on Monday, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,051.

There are currently 821 people in hospital with the virus, including 182 who are in intensive care. Of those in hospital, 24.85% are fully vaccinated, while 5.36% are partially vaccinated and 69.79% are unvaccinated.

As of October 24, there had been a total of 6,465,123 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. Of Alberta’s eligible population, 86.6% have had at least one dose of vaccine, while 78.9% are considered fully immunized with two doses.

You might also like: Here's what you need to know about travelling to the US by plane

Here's what you need to know about the new financial support that replaced CRB

Albertans must now be fully immunized to use vaccine passport

Beginning Monday, October 25, Albertans are now required to be fully immunized against COVID-19 in order to qualify for the province’s Restrictions Exemption Program.

This means people must have had both doses of their COVID-19 vaccine more than 14 days prior to the date they’re using the vaccine passport.

Under the Restrictions Exemption Program, businesses can operate as usual with no restrictions, as long as they are serving only people who can show proof of immunization or who have a recent negative COVID-19 test.

The program was initially announced on September 15 and went into effect on September 20; however, the government has allowed a period of time in which Albertans could use the vaccine passport if they had had just a single dose of vaccine, given that it was administered 14 days or more before use. Now, Albertans will require two doses.

Those who are not fully vaccinated can continue to provide a privately paid, negative COVID-19 test from within the previous 72 hours, or valid proof of medical exemption.