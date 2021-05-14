Alberta reports 1,433 new COVID-19 infections as active case counts decrease

There are now 23,873 active COVID-19 infections in Alberta, which is a decrease of 713 cases since Thursday’s count.

The province reported 1,433 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, making it the sixth time in the past week that under 2,000 new infections had been found.

The number of hospitalizations in the province due to the virus is now at 713, a decrease of 9 since Thursday. This includes 177 Albertans in intensive care.

There have been five new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,137.

The total number of COVID-19 cases that Alberta has reported throughout the course of the pandemic is now sitting at 216,626. At the time of writing, 190,616 individuals have recovered from the virus.

As of May 13, 325,406 Albertans have been fully immunized against COVID-19, and a total of 2,086,589 vaccines have been administered.