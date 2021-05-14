68 more Calgary flights identified with confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Government of Canada has updated their list of flights that have had confirmed COVID-19 exposures, and 68 new cases have been identified on international and domestic flights to and from Calgary.

According to the Government of Canada website, two additional international flights are confirmed to have had potential COVID-19 exposures since May 5, one of which travelled to Calgary from Amsterdam.

The flights added to the list include:

May 5: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight KL677 from Amsterdam to Calgary (affected rows: 22 to 28)

May 7: WestJet flight WS9507 from Guatemala City to Calgary (affected rows: 17 to 21)

Individuals who flew out of Calgary within Canada may want to check the list below, as 66 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported on domestic flights passing through YYC since April 29.

The flights added to the list include:

April 29: WestJet flight WS3182 from Grande Prairie to Calgary (affected rows: 11 to 19)

April 29: WestJet flight WS3295 from Calgary to Victoria (affected rows: 9 to 15)

April 30: Flair Airlines F8821 from Calgary to Vancouver (affected rows: 11 to 17)

April 30: WestJet flight WS238 from Edmonton to Calgary (affected rows: 4 to 10 and 16 to 22)

May 1: Air Canada flight AC138 from Calgary to Toronto (affected rows: 24 to 30)

May 1: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8370 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 3 to 9)

May 1: WestJet flight WS271 from Winnipeg to Calgary (affected rows: 2 to 8)

May 10: WestJet flight WS3394 from Edmonton to Calgary (affected rows: 5 to 11 and 16 to 20)

May 10: WestJet flight WS3131 from Calgary to Fort McMurray (affected rows: 3 to 9 and 15 to 20)

May 2: Air Canada flight AC318 from Calgary to Montreal (affected rows: 1 to 4, 16 to 19, and 38 to 41)

May 2: Air Canada flight AC396 from Calgary to Montreal (affected rows: 20 to 26)

May 2: Air Canada flight AC213 from Calgary to Vancouver (affected rows: 33 to 37)

May 2: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8370 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 1 to 16)

May 2: WestJet flight WS238 from Edmonton to Calgary (affected rows: 4 to 10)

May 2: WestJet flight WS232 from Calgary to Halifax (affected rows: 4 to 10)

May 3: Air Canada flight AC138 from Calgary to Toronto (affected rows: 31 to 36)

May 3: Air Canada flight AC213 from Calgary to Vancouver (affected rows: 12 to 15)

May 3: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8376 from Fort McMurray (affected rows: 8 to 14)

May 3: Canadian North Airlines flight 5T1749 from Edmonton to Calgary (affected rows unknown)

May 3: Canadian North Airlines flight 5T1761 from Fort MacKay to Calgary (affected rows unknown)

May 3: WestJet flight WS3136 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 1 to 8)

May 3: WestJet flight WS129 from Calgary to Vancouver (affected rows: 1 to 7)

May 3: WestJet flight WS238 from Edmonton to Calgary (affected rows: 3 to 9)

May 3: WestJet flight WS232 from Calgary to Halifax (affected rows: 4 to 10)

May 3: WestJet flight WS271 from Winnipeg to Calgary (affected rows unknown)

May 3: WestJet flight WS3368 from Calgary to Saskatoon (affected rows unknown)

May 4: Air Canada flight AC396 from Calgary to Montreal (affected rows: 25 to 31)

May 4: Air Canada flight AC318 from Calgary to Montreal (affected rows: 1 to 4 and 20 to 31)

May 4: Air Canada flight AC213 from Calgary to Vancouver (affected rows: 16 to 22)

May 4: Air Canada flight AC156 from Calgary to Toronto (affected rows: 15 to 21)

May 4: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8370 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 1 to 20)

May 4: WestJet flight WS3171 from Calgary to Comox (affected rows: 1 to 6 and 14 to 20)

May 4: WestJet flight WS115 from Calgary to Vancouver (affected rows: 1 to 5)

May 5: Air Canada flight AC396 from Calgary to Montreal (affected rows: 12 to 15)

May 5: Air Canada flight AC157 from Toronto to Calgary (affected rows: 23 to 29)

May 5: Air Canada flight AC214 from Vancouver to Calgary (affected rows: 18 to 24)

May 5: Air Canada flight AC318 from Calgary to Montreal (affected rows: 38 to 41)

May 5: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8372 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 1 to 7)

May 5: Canadian North Airlines flight 5T1701 from Fort MacKay to Calgary (affected rows unknown)

May 5: Canadian North Airlines flight 5T1706 from Fort MacKay to Calgary (affected rows unknown)

May 5: WestJet flight WS655 from Toronto to Calgary (affected rows: 19 to 25)

May 5: WestJet flight WS3109 from Calgary to Nanaimo (affected rows: 16 to 20)

May 5: WestJet flight WS3116 from Victoria to Calgary (affected rows unknown)

May 6: Air Canada flight AC318 from Calgary to Montreal (affected rows: 32 to 38)

May 6: Air Canada flight AC147 from Toronto to Calgary (affected rows: 29 to 34)

May 6: Air Canada flight AC156 from Calgary to Toronto (affected rows: 14 to 20)

May 6: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8407 from Calgary to Kelowna (affected rows: 6 to 12)

May 6: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8141 from Edmonton to Calgary (affected rows: 2 to 8)

May 6: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8370 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 4 to 10)

May 6: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8376 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 1 to 7)

May 6: Flair Airlines flight F8814 from Vancouver to Calgary (affected rows: 22 to 32)

May 6: WestJet flight AC655 from Toronto to Calgary (affected rows: 1 to 6)

May 6: WestJet flight WS3191 from Calgary to Grande Prairie (affected rows: 4 to 10)

May 6: WestJet flight WS4029 from Fort MacKay to Calgary (affected rows: 2 to 8)

May 7: Air Canada flight AC156 from Calgary to Toronto (affected rows: 19 to 25)

May 7: Air Canada flight AC318 from Calgary to Montreal (affected rows: 10 to 16)

May 7: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8376 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 1 to 11)

May 7: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8370 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 1 to 5)

May 7: WestJet flight WS3144 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 12 to 18)

May 7: WestJet flight WS230 from Calgary to Halifax (affected rows: 3 to 9)

May 7: WestJet flight WS652 from Calgary to Toronto (affected rows unknown)

May 8: Air Canada flight AC156 from Calgary to Toronto (affected rows: 12 to 16 and 21 to 27)

May 8: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8370 from Fort McMurray for Calgary (affected rows: 2 to 8)

May 8: WestJet flight WS3178 from Grande Prairie to Calgary (affected rows: 8 to 14)

May 8: WestJet flight WS656 from Calgary to Toronto (affected rows: 11 to 17)

May 9: Air Canada flight AC396 from Calgary to Montreal (affected rows: 11 to 17)

“A row is considered affected if it’s three rows behind or in front of where a seated person is confirmed to have COVID-19, and during a period when they may have been infectious to others,” reads the Government of Canada’s website.

Travellers that have recently returned to Canada must quarantine for 14 days regardless of whether they have symptoms or if any COVID-19 transmission was reported on the flight.

For the most up-to-date information or to check recent flight lists, visit the Government of Canada’s website.