Alberta reported 1,799 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, an increase from Tuesday’s count of 1,449. This puts the number of active cases in the province at 24,962.

Of the new cases, 426 were variants of concern, which is significantly more than Tuesday’s discovery of 256 variant cases.

Alberta currently has 8,660 active COVID-19 variant infections, representing nearly 35% of the province’s total active cases.

The number of hospitalizations in the province due to the virus has increased by 32 since Tuesday, to 737. This includes 169 Albertans in intensive care.

Four new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the province’s total number of deaths to 2,123.

The total number of cases that Alberta has reported throughout the course of the pandemic is now sitting at 213,635, with 186,550 individuals having recovered from the virus.

As of May 11, 1,975,341 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 320,751 Albertans have been fully immunized with two doses of the vaccine.