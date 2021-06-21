Alberta reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since September 2020

Alberta found 60 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday, following days of reporting new infection counts in the 100s.

This is the lowest number of new daily cases since September 25, 2020, when 60 infections were also discovered.

There were 100 additional infections reported on Sunday, 127 on Saturday, and 124 on Friday.

The number of active infections in Alberta has lowered to 2,003, and the province’s testing positivity rate currently sits at about 1.8%.

Hospitalizations have remained the same since Sunday, and there are 214 people in hospital with COVID-19. This includes 56 individuals in intensive care.

Over the last 24 hours, two new deaths caused by the virus were reported, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,292.

There have been 231,419 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta over the course of the pandemic, with 227,124 now recovered.

As of June 20, a total of 3,804,700 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province. 70.7% of Albertans have received at least one dose of vaccine, including 29.2% of the eligible population that has been fully immunized with two doses.