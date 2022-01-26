More than 1,400 in hospital, Alberta reports 3,341 new COVID-19 cases
Alberta reported 3,341 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the number of active infections in the province to 47,743.
There are 1,418 people in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 41 since Tuesday’s count of 1,377. This includes 109 in intensive care, a decrease of two since the previous day.
Of those in hospital, 22.28% have had three doses of vaccine, 43.02% have had two doses, and 5.08% have had one dose. Unvaccinated individuals make up 29.62% of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
As of January 25, 89.7% of Alberta’s eligible population over the age of 12 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 85.9% have had two shots. There have also been 171,955 children aged five to 11 who have received their first dose of pediatric vaccine.
A total of 8,220,773 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province.
Over the past 24 hours, 22 new deaths caused by the virus were reported. This raises Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,505.
Including today’s new cases, there have been 481,182 COVID-19 infections confirmed in Alberta over the course of the pandemic, and 429,924 have since recovered.