Alberta reported 3,341 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the number of active infections in the province to 47,743.

There are 1,418 people in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 41 since Tuesday’s count of 1,377. This includes 109 in intensive care, a decrease of two since the previous day.

Of those in hospital, 22.28% have had three doses of vaccine, 43.02% have had two doses, and 5.08% have had one dose. Unvaccinated individuals make up 29.62% of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

As of January 25, 89.7% of Alberta’s eligible population over the age of 12 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 85.9% have had two shots. There have also been 171,955 children aged five to 11 who have received their first dose of pediatric vaccine.

A total of 8,220,773 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province.

You might also like: Hawaii to allow boosted travellers to skip COVID-19 testing and quarantine

51 cases of new Omicron BA.2 variant have been detected across Canada

"Freedom Convoy" organizer says it's not affiliated with extremist groups

Over the past 24 hours, 22 new deaths caused by the virus were reported. This raises Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,505.

Including today’s new cases, there have been 481,182 COVID-19 infections confirmed in Alberta over the course of the pandemic, and 429,924 have since recovered.