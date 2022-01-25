1,377 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 as 13 new deaths are reported
Alberta reported 2,722 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the number of active infections in the province to 51,157.
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, provided the numbers during a regularly scheduled COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.
There are 1,377 people in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 73 since Monday’s count of 1,304. This includes 111 in intensive care, an increase of three since Monday.
The positivity rate was approximately 43%.
As of January 24, 89.7% of Alberta’s eligible population over the age of 12 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 85.9% have had two shots.
A total of 8,201,752 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province.
Since Monday, 13 new deaths caused by the virus have been reported. This raises Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,483.
Including today’s new cases, there have been 477,841 COVID-19 infections confirmed in Alberta over the course of the pandemic, and 423,201 have since recovered.