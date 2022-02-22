Alberta reported an estimated 2,110 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with technical issues limiting data information after the Family Day long weekend.

The four-day caseload includes:

February 18: 760 new cases

February 19: 475 new cases

February 20: 475 new cases

February 21: 400 new cases

“Estimated numbers will be provided today and full reporting will resume tomorrow, including a daily breakdown of cases from Friday to Monday,” the Alberta government website stated.

There are 1,380 people in hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 114 since Friday. This includes 95 people in intensive care, a decrease of 21.

The number of new deaths, if any, was not updated Tuesday afternoon.

Unfortunately, a network change over the weekend has caused unintended IT issues. We apologize for the inconvenience but we are unable to provide full #COVID19AB case reporting today, only ballpark figures. Vaccine data & outbreak list are not impacted & are up-to-date. (1/3) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) February 22, 2022

As of February 21, 90% of Alberta’s eligible population over the age of 12 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86.5% have had two shots. There have been 184,399 children aged five to 11 who have received at least one dose of pediatric vaccine.

Just over 41% of Alberta’s eligible population over the age of 12 have received their third dose.

A total of 8,470,872 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province.