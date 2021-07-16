Awesome Alberta: Enjoy the stunning waters at Cameron Falls (PHOTOS)

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask on public transit, at City facilities, and in healthcare settings, and staying home if you are sick.

We know TLC said not to chase waterfalls, but you’re going to want to reconsider when you get a peep at this one.

Cameron Falls is just a stone’s throw away from Waterton Village and is well worth the trip.

A short hike from the Prince of Wales Hotel, these natural mountain falls are a spectacular must-see. Day or night, the falls provide a stunning backdrop for a lunchtime picnic or evening stroll.

Fun fact: Cameron Falls is the site of the world’s oldest rock in the Canadian Rockies Mountain Range. Precambrian bedrock, which dates back 1.5 billion years, has now slowly become visible near the falls and draws crowds at all times.

Dip your toes into the freezing water for the ultimate cool down during those Albertan heatwaves.

Where is it?

Cameron Falls is located in Waterton Lakes National Park, about 500 metres west of Waterton Village.

There are a few great lodging spots available, such as the Prince of Wales Hotel, where guests can take an evening stroll to the falls — about five minutes — when the water is lit up.

The falls are always stunning, but once the summer sun hits you’ll be amazed by the lush views.

How do you get there?

To get to Cameron Falls from Calgary, you’re going to jump onto Alberta Highway 2 South all the way down to AB-810 South at Willowcreek No. 26. From there, you’ll continue on AB-800 and AB-5 towards Cameron Falls. It’s about a three-hour trip.

Those coming from Edmonton will simply need to tack on the three hours it takes to get to Calgary and then follow the above instructions from there.

What’s there?

After the admittedly lengthy drive, Cameron Falls offers a spectacular background to relax, re-energize, and revitalize your body for some gorgeous hikes.

There is a full-day hike available, Carthew-Alderson Trail, which is just over 20 km, but with so many beautiful spots along the way to hydrate and breathtaking views to take in, there’s always an opportunity to head back early and crack a cold one at a bar in town.

Another fun fact: Due to heavy rainfall, the water that flows down can aggressively mix with a sediment called Argolite, which gives off a pink colour, turning the falls into an even more stunning sight on the rare occasion.

