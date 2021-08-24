Alberta adds 629 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations surpass 250

Alberta added 629 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as Albertans hospitalized due to the virus climbed past 250.

Including the new cases, there are currently 7,931 active COVID-19 infections in Alberta.

The province also identified 841 new variant cases, bringing the active variant cases to 6,651 total.

There are now 258 people in hospital with the virus, an increase of 14 since Monday. That number includes 57 individuals in intensive care.

Seven new deaths caused by the virus were reported, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,355.

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 245,598 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been found in Alberta. Of those, 235,312 have since recovered.

As of August 22, there have been 5,503,259 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province, with 77.4% of eligible Albertans having received at least one dose, and 68.9% considered fully immunized against the virus.