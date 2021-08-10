Montreal healthcare worker bribed to give out fake COVID-19 vaccine passport

An unnamed person tried to bribe a Montreal healthcare worker in an attempt to get a fake COVID-19 vaccine passport.

The vaccinator works at the CIUSSS West-Central and was offered money on Monday afternoon during her shift.

In an email with the CIUSSS’s media relations officer, Carl Thériault confirmed to Daily Hive that there was a bribery attempt but couldn’t give any additional information.

Thériault tells Daily Hive that a police investigation is underway.

According to the Canadian government, a person who submits false information on vaccination status could be subject to a fine of up to $750,000, six months in prison, or both, under the Quarantine Act.

On Tuesday afternoon, Quebec became the first province in Canada to implement a COVID-19 vaccine passport.

According to Quebec’s Health Minister Christian Dubé, the province’s vaccine passports will go into effect on September 1. They will be used by people who are “adequately vaccinated” to have access to public events where there are many people and during activities with a “high socialization rate.”

Dubé says the passports will be used primarily at festivals and inside places with a high capacity, citing bars, restaurants, and fitness facilities as such places.

Thériault did not specify how much money the person offered as a bribe nor could provide additional information as to how often bribery has occurred across Quebec since the vaccine passport was announced.