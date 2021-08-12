Alberta reports 550 new cases of COVID-19 as active cases surpass 4,000

Alberta reported 550 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as active cases climbed past the 4,000 mark.

The number of active cases in the province currently sits at 4,101, an increase of 332 since Thursday.

There are 146 hospitalizations due to the virus, an increase of eight since Thursday. This includes 36 Albertans currently in intensive care, an increase of five.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the province’s death toll at 2,331.

Over the course of the pandemic, Alberta has had 238,357 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of these, 231,925 have since recovered.

As of August 11, there have been 5,415,497 doses of vaccine administered in the province. Of Alberta’s eligible population, 76.6% have received at least one shot, including 67.4% who are fully immunized with two doses.