Alberta NDP call on UCP to extend gas tax rebate as fuel prices surge

The Alberta NDP is calling on the UCP to extend its gas tax rebate into October as fuel prices surge across the province.

Premier Jason Kenney announced the province’s plans to halt the collection of the tax back in March, resulting in a decrease of 13 cents per litre at the pump when it came into effect on April 1.

The price at the pump since that reduction has continued to balloon, rising to $1.889 per litre at some spots in Edmonton and $1.919 in Calgary as of June 7, 2022.

NDP Energy Critic Kathleen Ganley is now calling on the provincial government to renew its suspension of the provincial gas tax and to audit gas stations.

Today we asked the provincial government to continue the gas tax rebate through to October 1st, to be reassessed at that time. Alberta families are still hurting the this UCP government has failed to provide any other relief. 🧵 #AbLeg — Kathleen Ganley (@KathleenGanley) June 6, 2022

“This relief is based on a sliding scale for the price of oil. When the price of oil is over $90 per barrel, the fuel tax will be removed completely. When the price of oil is less than $80 per barrel of WTI, the fuel tax of 13 cents per litre will be in full effect,” Kenney said when he announced the tax removal earlier this year.

The government also said it will review the collection of the fuel tax on a quarterly basis and, if required, consider reinstating collection in stages, based on the average price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) over a number of weeks.

The government previously said it will not start to reinstate collection before July 1.